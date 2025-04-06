Kumar Rocker News: Holds Rays to one run

Rocker allowed one run on six hits while striking out one over five innings Sunday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Rocker looked much better Sunday compared to his last start. The Rays scattered six singles off him, which eventually led to a run in the fourth, but Rocker showed great improvement with his command. He finished at 77 pitches and kept the Rangers in a game they went on to win walk off style in the ninth. Rocker will look to take this positive start with him on the road against the Mariners next weekend.