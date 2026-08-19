Kumar Rocker News: Ineffective in loss
Rocker (4-10) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.
After ending July with two consecutive wins on quality starts, Rocker has gone 0-2 with a 6.87 ERA in the four games since then. It took Rocker 92 pitches (58 strikes) to get through five innings of work against a scuffling Washington team. The 26-year-old has pedestrian stats this year, owning a 4.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 109:48 K:BB, and 17 home runs allowed in 121 inning pitched. The right-hander will look to bounce back next week on the road versus the White Sox.
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