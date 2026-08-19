Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker News: Ineffective in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Rocker (4-10) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.

After ending July with two consecutive wins on quality starts, Rocker has gone 0-2 with a 6.87 ERA in the four games since then. It took Rocker 92 pitches (58 strikes) to get through five innings of work against a scuffling Washington team. The 26-year-old has pedestrian stats this year, owning a 4.46 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 109:48 K:BB, and 17 home runs allowed in 121 inning pitched. The right-hander will look to bounce back next week on the road versus the White Sox.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Friday, August 14
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Player Props for Friday, August 14
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
7 days ago