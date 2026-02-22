Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 7:50am

Rocker allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings in Saturday's spring start against the Cubs.

Rocker began his quest for the final spot in the Rangers' rotation. There was traffic on the bases in each inning, and Rocker allowed a stolen base in both frames, which was an issue that plagued him in 2025 (11 steals, 64.1 innings). Texas manager Skip Schumaker said prior to the start that one of the things he was looking for was first-pitch strikes, according to Matt Postins of SI.com. Rocker, who only threw two of them among the nine batters he faced, said he was trying to be too fine. Another area of the manager's focus was the right-hander's use of the changeup, and Schumaker was pleased with what he saw Saturday. Rocker and Jacob Latz are the primary competitors for the available rotation spot.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
26 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
54 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
130 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
155 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 31
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
206 days ago