Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker News: May miss out on rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Rocker doesn't project to make the Rangers rotation if the five starters ahead of him are healthy, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

With Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Cody Bradford and Tyler Mahle all healthy, Landry expects Rocker to begin the year at Triple-A as a depth option. Of course, those five starters may not all remain healthy between now and Opening Day, and Rocker has little to prove on the farm, so he should still make the majority of his 2025 appearances in the big leagues.

