Kumar Rocker News: Opening season as fifth starter
Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that Rocker will be included on the Opening Day roster as the team's fifth starter, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Jacob Latz will begin the season in the bullpen after Rocker beat him out for the final spot in the Texas rotation. Rocker was relegated to the minors for the final two months of the 2025 season but delivered generally positive results this spring, finishing Cactus League play with a 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 12.2 innings across four appearances.
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