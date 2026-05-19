Kumar Rocker News: Pitching in bulk relief Tuesday
Rocker will pitch in bulk relief Tuesday against the Rockies, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
An initial report indicated that Rocker was scratched, but he will simply follow opener Tyler Alexander rather than make a traditional start. Rocker has posted an 11.25 ERA in the first inning this season, so the Rangers will see if he fares better entering mid-game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 136 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 811 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More