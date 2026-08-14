Kumar Rocker News: Shaky control Friday
Rocker allowed three runs on four hits, five walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.
Rocker threw just 47 of 94 pitches for strikes while setting a new season high in walks. He's giving up too many baserunners in August -- he's allowed 21 hits and nine walks over 13.1 innings over his last three outings, leading to 12 runs. Rocker is now at a 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 106:47 K:BB through 116 innings over 23 games (21 starts). He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Nationals.
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