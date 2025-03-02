Kumar Rocker News: Shelled again

Rocker allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's spring start against the Cubs.

This was Rocker's second Cactus League start and looked very much like his first, when the right-hander gave up four runs in an inning. The main difference in the two starts is that Rocker was pulled early in the first inning and once again an inning later Saturday. He entered camp in the mix for a rotation spot but owns a 36.00 ERA through two starts.