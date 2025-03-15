Fantasy Baseball
Kumar Rocker

Kumar Rocker News: Shows improvement Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Rocker allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Friday's spring start against the Padres.

Against San Diego's potential Opening Day roster, Rocker showed slight improvement from his first two Cactus League starts, when he allowed eight runs over two innings. His 22.85 spring ERA suggests a rotation spot is a long shot, but events elsewhere Friday improved Rocker's chances. Jon Gray suffered a fractured wrist during a split-squad game against the Rockies which contributed to the unsettled nature of Texas' rotation. Gray will join Cody Bradford (elbow) on the injured list to open the season, opening up potential spots for Rocker and Jack Leiter.

