Kumar Rocker News: So-so outing Thursday

Rocker allowed two runs on five hits while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Thursday's spring start against the Brewers. He also hit a batter.

There was much to like about Rocker's second Cactus League outing: he threw seven first-pitch strikes to the 13 batters faced and worked out of trouble in the first two innings. A focus on first-pitch strikes and more use of the changeup are two areas that manager Skip Schumaker is looking for from Rocker. The manager saw the strike-throwing, but the right-hander did not use his changeup. "He's still continuing to try and develop," Schumaker told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. "He needs that pitch to be successful. That's why I don't really care so much about the results. We all want to see that changeup." Rocker needs to pitch well during spring training to earn a spot in the rotation, but he also needs more to his mix than just slider/fastball.