Kumar Rocker News: Still has work to do
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Saturday that Rocker has issues he need to work on, as the manager considers which pitcher will win the final spot in the rotation, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Rocker's final two spring starts were very good in terms of results, but the manager specifically called out the right-hander's reluctance to incorporate a changeup this spring and the need to control the running game. Rocker threw just eight changeups among 185 pitches (4.3 percent) and allowed five successful steals over 12.2 spring innings. His main competition for the rotation is lefty Jacob Latz with non-roster veterans Austin Gomber and Cal Quantrill also in the mix.
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