Kumar Rocker News: Superb in bulk relief

Rocker (2-4) earned the win over Colorado on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out seven batters over 7.2 scoreless relief innings.

Rocker has struggled in first innings this season, so the Rangers elected to pitch him behind opener Tyler Alexander on Tuesday. That proved to be a fruitful decision, as Rocker ended up tossing his longest outing of the campaign while keeping the Rockies off the scoreboard. The right-hander racked up an impressive 19 whiffs en route to a season-high seven punchouts. Rocker was hit hard in his first two starts of May, but he's responded well, tossing 12.2 scoreless frames over his subsequent two outings. Given how well he pitched Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising if the Rangers decide to pitch Rocker behind an opener again the next time he takes the mound.