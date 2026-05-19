Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker News: Superb in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 9:35pm

Rocker (2-4) earned the win over Colorado on Tuesday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out seven batters over 7.2 scoreless relief innings.

Rocker has struggled in first innings this season, so the Rangers elected to pitch him behind opener Tyler Alexander on Tuesday. That proved to be a fruitful decision, as Rocker ended up tossing his longest outing of the campaign while keeping the Rockies off the scoreboard. The right-hander racked up an impressive 19 whiffs en route to a season-high seven punchouts. Rocker was hit hard in his first two starts of May, but he's responded well, tossing 12.2 scoreless frames over his subsequent two outings. Given how well he pitched Tuesday, it wouldn't be surprising if the Rangers decide to pitch Rocker behind an opener again the next time he takes the mound.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago