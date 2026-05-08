Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker News: Surrenders three runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Rocker (1-4) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts across 3.2 innings.

Rocker again struggled, as he possesses below-average stuff with depressed velocity this season. In two starts this month, Rocker has surrendered eight runs on 11 hits, including two homers, and three walks with five strikeouts across 5.2 innings. Just two of Rocker's seven starts this season have qualified as quality outings. His ERA has swelled to 5.01 with a 27:13 K:BB across 32.1 innings. Rocker is lined up to face the Diamondbacks at home for his next start.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB%
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago