Kumar Rocker News: Surrenders three runs in loss

Rocker (1-4) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts across 3.2 innings.

Rocker again struggled, as he possesses below-average stuff with depressed velocity this season. In two starts this month, Rocker has surrendered eight runs on 11 hits, including two homers, and three walks with five strikeouts across 5.2 innings. Just two of Rocker's seven starts this season have qualified as quality outings. His ERA has swelled to 5.01 with a 27:13 K:BB across 32.1 innings. Rocker is lined up to face the Diamondbacks at home for his next start.