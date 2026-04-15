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Kumar Rocker News: Takes no-decision Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Rocker allowed two runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out six over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Rocker's four walks were a season high, but so were the six strikeouts. In the end, it was an inefficient performance for the right-hander, who was unable to complete five frames with his 97 pitches (59 strikes). Through three starts this season, he has a 4.30 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 14.2 innings. Rocker will need to improve at limiting traffic on the bases, as that's what has kept him from pitching deeper into games so far. His next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Pirates.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
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