Kumar Rocker News: Tough-luck loss Sunday
Rocker (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.
The Athletics got to the 26-year-old right-hander early, scoring both of their runs in the opening frame, but Rocker regained his footing thereafter. While he did tie a season low in strikeouts, Rocker turned in his second straight start of at least six frames while yielding two runs or fewer. Rocker has a respectable 3.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across his first 26.2 innings, but a tough assignment against the Tigers is on tap for his next outing.
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