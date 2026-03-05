Kumar Rocker News: Works three innings
Rocker allowed one run on seven hits while striking out one over three innings in Wednesday's spring game against Team Brazil.
This was the third time on a mound this spring for Rocker, who followed starter Jacob deGrom. The statistics in World Baseball Classic exhibitions don't count against an MLB player's results, but it should be noted that Rocker has allowed 14 hits over 7.2 innings of work thus far. He also allowed five hits on two-strike counts. On a more positive note, the right-hander used an in-development changeup six times and mixed in all five of his offerings. Rocker remains in the mix for the final spot in the rotation with Jacob Latz.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions37 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions65 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review141 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer166 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 31217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker See More