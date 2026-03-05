Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker News: Works three innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 6:26am

Rocker allowed one run on seven hits while striking out one over three innings in Wednesday's spring game against Team Brazil.

This was the third time on a mound this spring for Rocker, who followed starter Jacob deGrom. The statistics in World Baseball Classic exhibitions don't count against an MLB player's results, but it should be noted that Rocker has allowed 14 hits over 7.2 innings of work thus far. He also allowed five hits on two-strike counts. On a more positive note, the right-hander used an in-development changeup six times and mixed in all five of his offerings. Rocker remains in the mix for the final spot in the rotation with Jacob Latz.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kumar Rocker
