Kutter Crawford Injury: Awaiting MRI results
Crawford said that he expects to have an update on the extent of his right forearm injury Sunday once his doctor finishes reviewing his MRI results, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Crawford underwent the MRI late earlier in the week after experiencing soreness in his forearm following his first rehab start at Triple-A Worcester last Saturday. He's still awaiting his doctor's assessment, but the Red Sox should soon have an update regarding Crawford's next steps. Crawford missed the entire 2025 season, initially due to patellar tendon soreness before he developed a wrist problem that he treated with surgery in July.
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