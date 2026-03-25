Kutter Crawford Injury: Bound for 15-day IL

The Red Sox placed Crawford (wrist) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Crawford didn't make any appearances in the Grapefruit League while completing his recovery from the right wrist surgery he underwent last July. However, the right-hander was able to cover a few innings in a minor-league spring training game earlier this week, so he could be ready to head out on an extended rehab assignment shortly after the minor-league season gets underway. Crawford isn't expected to be ready to return from the IL until late April or early May, and it's not clear if he'll be in line for a spot in the Boston rotation once he gets activated.