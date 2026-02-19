Kutter Crawford headshot

Kutter Crawford Injury: Could begin season on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Crawford (wrist/illness) could begin the season on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crawford is behind other pitchers in Red Sox camp following last year's right wrist surgery and also a recent bout with the flu. He's throwing off the mound, but with several other candidates to fill the last spot in their rotation, the Red Sox could choose to slow-play Crawford after he missed the entire 2025 campaign. Crawford made 33 starts for Boston in 2024, posting a 4.36 ERA and 175:51 K:BB over 183.2 innings.

Kutter Crawford
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kutter Crawford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kutter Crawford See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
2 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
43 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
72 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
127 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
256 days ago