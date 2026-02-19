Kutter Crawford Injury: Could begin season on injured list

Crawford (wrist/illness) could begin the season on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crawford is behind other pitchers in Red Sox camp following last year's right wrist surgery and also a recent bout with the flu. He's throwing off the mound, but with several other candidates to fill the last spot in their rotation, the Red Sox could choose to slow-play Crawford after he missed the entire 2025 campaign. Crawford made 33 starts for Boston in 2024, posting a 4.36 ERA and 175:51 K:BB over 183.2 innings.