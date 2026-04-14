Kutter Crawford Injury: Dealing with sore forearm
Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Crawford (wrist) was pulled off his rehab assignment due to forearm soreness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
The right-hander is working his way back from the wrist surgery he underwent last summer, but that progression will be paused for a bit. Cora said that Crawford won't require an MRI, so there doesn't appear to be much concern for the forearm issue. He could resume his rehab assignment sometime next week.
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