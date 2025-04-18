Fantasy Baseball
Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford Injury: Facing hitters soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Crawford (knee) threw an "up-and-down" bullpen session Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Crawford's next step is expected to be a live batting practice session, which would be his first time facing hitters since he was diagnosed with right patellar tendinopathy. There is still no timetable for Crawford's return to the Boston rotation, but a rehab assignment shouldn't be too far off.

Kutter Crawford
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
