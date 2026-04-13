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Kutter Crawford Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 6:49am

Crawford (wrist) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Crawford began a rehab assignment with notable rust, but it wasn't all bad for the right-hander. He gave up three home runs, but was around the zone (43 strikes among 60 pitches). The Red Sox are expected to use up all the rehab time available to evaluate Crawford, who last pitched in 2024, before making a decision as to his next step.

Kutter Crawford
Boston Red Sox
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