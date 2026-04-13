Kutter Crawford Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment
Crawford (wrist) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.
Crawford began a rehab assignment with notable rust, but it wasn't all bad for the right-hander. He gave up three home runs, but was around the zone (43 strikes among 60 pitches). The Red Sox are expected to use up all the rehab time available to evaluate Crawford, who last pitched in 2024, before making a decision as to his next step.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kutter Crawford See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East55 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions96 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker125 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review180 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups309 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kutter Crawford See More