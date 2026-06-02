Kutter Crawford Injury: Managing forearm tightness
Interim manager Chad Tracy said Tuesday that Crawford (elbow) is dealing with moderate tightness in his right forearm, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Crawford initially landed on the injured list at the start of the regular season after undergoing wrist surgery last July, but he's now had multiple setbacks with his forearm while ramping up his rehab. The Red Sox will pull back on the intensity of his recovery program following his latest flare-up, and he remains without a firm return timeline.
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