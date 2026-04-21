Kutter Crawford Injury: No structural damage in elbow
Crawford has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right elbow following an MRI, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Crawford had to be pulled off his rehab assignment when he developed soreness in his pitching arm during his first rehab outing. He has managed to avoid structural damage, however, and hopes to resume throwing "soon" after a brief shutdown period. Crawford hasn't pitched at the major-league level since 2024 because of injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kutter Crawford See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East63 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions104 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker133 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review188 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups317 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kutter Crawford See More