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Kutter Crawford Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Red Sox transferred Crawford (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Tayron Guerrero. Crawford has been out all season, first while he recovered from wrist surgery and then after he had to be pulled off a rehab assignment in mid-April with forearm soreness. It's unclear whether the righty has resumed a throwing program.

Kutter Crawford
Boston Red Sox
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