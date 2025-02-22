Kutter Crawford Injury: Status for Opening Day uncertain

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Crawford (knee) isn't certain to be ready to pitch by Opening Day, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crawford has been experiencing patellar tendon soreness and is consequently behind schedule, though he did throw a bullpen session Friday. Despite that mound session, it's unclear if the right-hander will be fully ramped up by the time the regular season starts. Per Cotillo, Cora said of Crawford, "With Kutter, that's the one it looks like is going to be long. Opening Day, right now, is an 'if.' Let's see what happens." The Red Sox are already dealing with rotation issues, as Brayan Bello is also behind schedule due to a shoulder injury.