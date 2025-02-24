Kutter Crawford Injury: Unlikely for Opening Day

Crawford (knee) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Per the same report, Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Lucas Giolito (elbow) are on track to be ready for the start of the season, which gives clarity for projecting Boston's rotation. Crawford is dealing with patellar tendon soreness and is unlikely to be able to build up in time. He seems likely to open the year on the 15-day injured list.