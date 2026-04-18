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Kutter Crawford Injury: Update expected Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Crawford's (forearm) status is expected to be updated Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Crawford underwent an MRI late this week after dealing with soreness in his forearm during a rehab assignment. He's still awaiting his doctor's assessment, but it sounds as if a follow-up is scheduled for Sunday.

Kutter Crawford
Boston Red Sox
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