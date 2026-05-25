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Ky Bush Injury: Not likely until second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Bush (elbow) had a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to return until the second half of the season, MLB.com reports.

Bush underwent surgery in February of 2025, so he should be nearing a return on a typical timeline. The nature of his setback is unclear, but he doesn't seem to be particularly close to a return.

Ky Bush
Chicago White Sox
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