Ky Bush Injury: Not likely until second half
Bush (elbow) had a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and is unlikely to return until the second half of the season, MLB.com reports.
Bush underwent surgery in February of 2025, so he should be nearing a return on a typical timeline. The nature of his setback is unclear, but he doesn't seem to be particularly close to a return.
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