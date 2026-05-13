Kyle Backhus Injury: Begins throwing progression
Backhus (elbow) played catch Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Wednesday was the first time Backhus played catch since going on the injured list April 30 due to left elbow inflammation. The southpaw will continue his throwing program, barring any setbacks, and he could be an option for the Phillies at some point in late May or early June. Through 9.2 innings before getting hurt, Backhus posted a 4.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB.
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