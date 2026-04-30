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Kyle Backhus Injury: Out with elbow inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

The Phillies placed Backhus on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation.

It's unclear how long Backhus' elbow has been bothering him, but he hadn't pitched since Saturday. Trevor Richards will assume his spot on the roster and in the bullpen.

Kyle Backhus
Philadelphia Phillies
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