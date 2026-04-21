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Kyle Backhus News: Opening Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Backhus will work as Philadelphia's opener Wednesday against the Cubs, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Backhus has made seven appearances for the Phillies this season, giving up four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in 6.2 innings. He'll be making his first start in the majors Wednesday and is likely to pitch an inning or two before handing the game over to Taijuan Walker, who is expected to work in bulk relief.

Kyle Backhus
Philadelphia Phillies
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