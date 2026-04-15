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Kyle Backhus News: Returning to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

The Phillies recalled Backhus from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Backhus will get the call back to Philadelphia as a replacement in the bullpen for righty Zach Pop (calf), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Before being sent back to Lehigh Valley last week, Backhus had yielded three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters in three innings across his four appearances with the big club.

Kyle Backhus
Philadelphia Phillies
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