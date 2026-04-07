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Kyle Backhus News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

The Phillies optioned Backhus to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He's clearing out to make room on the active roster for Orion Kerkering (hamstring), who is returning from a stint on the 15-day injured list. Backhus has yielded three runs with a 4:1 K:BB over three innings out of the Phillies' bullpen this season.

Kyle Backhus
Philadelphia Phillies
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