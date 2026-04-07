Kyle Backhus News: Sent down to minors
The Phillies optioned Backhus to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
He's clearing out to make room on the active roster for Orion Kerkering (hamstring), who is returning from a stint on the 15-day injured list. Backhus has yielded three runs with a 4:1 K:BB over three innings out of the Phillies' bullpen this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Backhus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Backhus See More