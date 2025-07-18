Kyle Bradish Injury: Rehab assignment pending
Bradish (elbow) will throw two live innings Saturday and then head out for a rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Bradish has faced hitters several times already and is almost ready to advance to a minor-league rehab stint. Considering he's recovering from Tommy John surgery, Bradish should require several rehab outings. He likely won't be back until mid-to-late August.
