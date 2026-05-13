Kyle Bradish News: Blanks Yanks for second win
Bradish (2-5) picked up the win Wednesday in a 7-0 victory over the Yankees, allowing one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
A fifth-inning double by Jazz Chisholm accounted for the only knock off Bradish, with three Baltimore relievers completing the combined shutout. The right-hander has produced back-to-back quality starts and has lasted at least five innings in seven straight trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's delivered a 3.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB over 38.1 innings. Bradish will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Tampa Bay.
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