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Kyle Bradish News: Blanks Yanks for second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Bradish (2-5) picked up the win Wednesday in a 7-0 victory over the Yankees, allowing one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

A fifth-inning double by Jazz Chisholm accounted for the only knock off Bradish, with three Baltimore relievers completing the combined shutout. The right-hander has produced back-to-back quality starts and has lasted at least five innings in seven straight trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's delivered a 3.76 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB over 38.1 innings. Bradish will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Tampa Bay.

Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles
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