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Kyle Bradish News: Drops to 1-4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Bradish (1-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters over four innings.

Bradish lacked both control and command in the outing, as he walked four batters (one intentionally), hurled a wild pitch and surrendered two homers. The five runs were the most he's given up in a start so far this season, and it was the second straight game in which the righty has issued four free passes. Bradish has struggled in the latter regard this season -- his 21 walks are tied for fourth-most in the majors, though he's at least managed to somewhat balance the free passes with 35 strikeouts over 34 innings. In any case, Bradish's 5.03 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and .304 BAA aren't getting the job done, but he'll try to get on track in what projects to be a home matchup versus the Athletics his next time out.

Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles
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