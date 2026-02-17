Kyle Bradish headshot

Kyle Bradish News: Expects to have workload limits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Bradish said Sunday that he expects to have some form of innings limit or workload restrictions in 2026, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bradish noted that he trained this offseason with the goal of pitching a full season, but he anticipates the Orioles will have some kind of workload limits in place in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. What exactly that will look like isn't clear, but it's unlikely Bradish will be completely shut down at any point. The righty was excellent down the stretch last season for the Orioles after completing his rehab, posting a 2.53 ERA and 47:10 K:BB over 32 innings covering six starts.

Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Bradish See More
