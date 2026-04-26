Kyle Bradish News: Falls to Boston
Bradish (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.
It was a solid outing for Bradish overall, as he held the Red Sox scoreless through four innings. However, he'd give up a pair of singles in the fifth before Willson Contreras made him pay with a two-out, three-run homer. Bradish continues to struggle with his command early in the season, posting a 5.10 BB/9, and he's only made it through six innings in one of his six outings. Overall, Bradish sports a 4.20 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB across 30 innings. He's currently slated for a tough road matchup with the Yankees his next time out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Bradish See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 206 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Bradish See More