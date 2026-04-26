Kyle Bradish News: Falls to Boston

Bradish (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

It was a solid outing for Bradish overall, as he held the Red Sox scoreless through four innings. However, he'd give up a pair of singles in the fifth before Willson Contreras made him pay with a two-out, three-run homer. Bradish continues to struggle with his command early in the season, posting a 5.10 BB/9, and he's only made it through six innings in one of his six outings. Overall, Bradish sports a 4.20 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB across 30 innings. He's currently slated for a tough road matchup with the Yankees his next time out.