Kyle Bradish headshot

Kyle Bradish News: Falls to Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Bradish (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

It was a solid outing for Bradish overall, as he held the Red Sox scoreless through four innings. However, he'd give up a pair of singles in the fifth before Willson Contreras made him pay with a two-out, three-run homer. Bradish continues to struggle with his command early in the season, posting a 5.10 BB/9, and he's only made it through six innings in one of his six outings. Overall, Bradish sports a 4.20 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP and 31:17 K:BB across 30 innings. He's currently slated for a tough road matchup with the Yankees his next time out.

Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Bradish See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Bradish See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
4 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago