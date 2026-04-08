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Kyle Bradish News: Fans seven in first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Bradish (1-2) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 5-3 victory over the White Sox. He struck out seven.

After two straight losses to begin the campaign, Bradish righted the ship somewhat, although it was still a bumpy performance. The right-hander tossed just 54 of his 96 pitches for strikes and committed two errors in the field, leaving the mound with the O's down 3-2 only to see his team take the lead for good in the top of the sixth. Bradish will carry a 5.27 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 13.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles
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