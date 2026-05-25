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Kyle Bradish News: Fires six innings of one-run ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Bradish took a no-decision Monday against the Rays, allowing one run on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Bradish was cruising along on the mound Monday until Jonathan Aranda took him deep in the sixth inning, putting a slight damper on an otherwise excellent performance by the hurler. It was just the third time this year that the 29-year-old right-hander gave up one run or zero, and he's now worked at least five innings in seven of his last eight outings. Bradish is set to wrap up a two-start week against the division-rival Blue Jays this weekend, when he'll try to further improve on a 3.86 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 61:30 K:BB over 58.1 frames.

Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles
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