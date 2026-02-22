Kyle Bradish News: Mixed results in spring debut
Bradish allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in two innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit. He struck out two.
Following a clean first inning, Bradish struggled in the second frame while yielding a pair of runs. The 29-year-old right-hander threw 22 of his 35 pitches for strikes, and his sinker topped out at 95.8 mph. The Orioles are expected to have some form of limitations in place for Bradish in 2026 -- Tommy John surgery has held the righty to 14 starts since 2024 -- and Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com also notes that Bradish is prioritizing his health as opposed to increasing his velocity. Baltimore's plans for his workload could become clearer as spring training progresses.
