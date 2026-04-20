Kyle Bradish News: Punches out seven in no-decision
Bradish did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on 10 hits and three walks over 5.1 innings against Kansas City. He struck out seven.
Bradish allowed his share of baserunners but limited the damage, with his lone run allowed coming on a Jac Caglianone solo homer in the second inning. The right-hander had allowed multiple runs in each of his first four starts and entered Monday with a 5.49 ERA, but his effort in Kansas City lowered that mark to 3.96 across 25 innings. Bradish's next start is scheduled for Sunday against Boston.
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