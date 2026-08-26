Kyle Bradish News: Rocked for seven runs

Bradish allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Bradish was cruising until the fifth inning, when the Cardinals were able to tack on six runs, erasing an early deficit. With 12 runs allowed (10 earned) over his last 10 innings, Bradish's performance has taken a poor turn after a positive beginning to August. On the year, he has a 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 133:62 K:BB through 143 innings over 26 starts. He's lined up to make his next start in Colorado, which would be an outing to avoid for fantasy purposes.