Kyle Bradish News: Roughed up in loss to Bucs

Bradish (0-2) suffered the loss Friday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six across four innings.

Bradish struck out the side in the first inning, but six of the eight batters he faced in the second frame reached base, including RBI hits by Konnor Griffin, Jared Triolo, Henry Davis and Oneil Cruz. After throwing 83 pitches in his first start of the season, Bradish was limited to 81 pitches Friday. Through two starts, the right-hander has a 6.23 ERA. Bradish is slated to take the mound for his third start Wednesday against the White Sox.