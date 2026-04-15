Kyle Bradish News: Settles for no-decision Wednesday
Bradish came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.
The right-hander tossed 64 of 97 pitches for strikes as he lasted six innings for the first time this season. While Bradish kept the ball in the yard, he did allow some hard contact -- half of the eight hits off him went for extra bases. He'll take a 5.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 19.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.
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