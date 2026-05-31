Kyle Bradish News: Sharp again in third win

Bradish (3-6) earned the win Sunday over the Blue Jays, allowing one unearned run on four hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

It was another impressive outing from Bradish, who's allowed just four runs (three earned) across 24.1 innings in his last four starts. His ERA is down to 3.44 on the year with a 1.42 WHIP and 65:33 K:BB across 12 starts (65.1 innings). Bradish will look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively lined up as a rematch with Toronto on the road.