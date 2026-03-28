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Kyle Bradish News: Takes the loss versus Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Bradish (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Twins. He struck out four.

After sitting at 94.8 mph with his fastball last season, Bradish's velocity was a bit down in his first start of the 2026 season, averaging 93.5 mph with his sinker and 93.3 mph with his four-seam fastball. He threw 83 pitches and surrendered a two-run home run to Royce Lewis in the fifth inning to take the loss. Bradish's next start is scheduled for next weekend's road set against the Pirates.

Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles
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