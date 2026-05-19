Kyle Bradish News: Yields two runs in loss
Bradish (2-6) took the loss against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings.
Yandy Diaz (hand) had Bradish's number in Tuesday's contest, with the former smacking an RBI double and a solo homer in the first and sixth innings, respectively. Those ended up being the only runs Bradish gave up, but unfortunately for the right-hander, he didn't receive enough run support from his teammates to avoid the loss. He's taken the loss in four of his last five starts and sits at a 4.13 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 52.1 innings. His next start is tentatively slated for next week at home in a rematch against Tampa Bay.
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