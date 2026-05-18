Kyle Farmer headshot

Kyle Farmer Injury: Goes on IL with strained forearm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Atlanta placed Farmer on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain.

He'll be eligible to return next week, but there's no timetable for Farmer's activation. Farmer has played sparingly for Atlanta this season, picking up four hits in 14 at-bats.

Kyle Farmer
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Farmer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kyle Farmer See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
39 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
57 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
187 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
243 days ago